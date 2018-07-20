Zacks: Analysts Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.06. W&T Offshore reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of W&T Offshore to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.75 price objective for the company. Finally, KLR Group lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $40,638.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,197.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 934,315 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 2,013.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 495,968 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at about $5,762,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,769,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 2,101,835 shares during the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WTI opened at $8.69 on Friday. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.78.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

