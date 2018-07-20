Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will announce $307.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $324.20 million and the lowest is $298.53 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $166.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.56 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, May 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

In related news, insider Karl William Werner sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $169,349.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,107 shares of company stock worth $392,708 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,224,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,894,000 after acquiring an additional 225,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,398,000 after acquiring an additional 26,001 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 137,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2,814.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 125,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 121,207 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers opened at $32.65 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.95%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.