Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2018 // No Comments

Brokerages expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $34.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,906.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $249.92 million per share, with estimates ranging from $100.20 million to $528.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $2,509,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Scott Greer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $86,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,128.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 532,728 shares of company stock valued at $38,541,490. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics traded down $0.37, hitting $48.71, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 80,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,118. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $111.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply