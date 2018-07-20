Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Brokerages expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $34.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,906.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $249.92 million per share, with estimates ranging from $100.20 million to $528.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $2,509,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Scott Greer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $86,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,128.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 532,728 shares of company stock valued at $38,541,490. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics traded down $0.37, hitting $48.71, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 80,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,118. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $111.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

