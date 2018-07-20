Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Logitech International SA (LOGI) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.22. Logitech International posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $592.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.68 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 8.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOGI. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of Logitech International opened at $45.76 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.92. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $46.12.

In related news, insider Marcel Stolk sold 60,381 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $2,420,070.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 179,720 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $7,113,317.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,827,261.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,101 shares of company stock worth $14,088,538 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

