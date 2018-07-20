Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CoBiz Financial Inc (COBZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CoBiz Financial Inc (NASDAQ:COBZ) will report sales of $45.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CoBiz Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.27 million. CoBiz Financial reported sales of $40.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CoBiz Financial will report full year sales of $183.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.51 million to $185.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $199.43 million per share, with estimates ranging from $195.09 million to $202.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CoBiz Financial.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.66 million. CoBiz Financial had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COBZ shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CoBiz Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoBiz Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Hovde Group cut shares of CoBiz Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CoBiz Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of CoBiz Financial by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 121,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 36,595 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CoBiz Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 53,958 shares in the last quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoBiz Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 841,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoBiz Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CoBiz Financial by 3,473.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 288,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

CoBiz Financial stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CoBiz Financial has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

About CoBiz Financial

CoBiz Financial Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products.

