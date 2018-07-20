Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.64 Million

Analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to post $75.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.00 million and the lowest is $71.78 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $43.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $304.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $296.53 million to $320.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $376.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $460.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.33. AeroVironment had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In other news, VP Kirk J. Flittie sold 3,659 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $266,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AeroVironment traded up $0.98, hitting $75.92, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 3,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,597. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.19. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $75.25.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

