YPF (YPF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Ypf Sa (NYSE:YPF)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.36. Approximately 2,120,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,289,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

YPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of YPF in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.81 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. YPF had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 12.10%. equities research analysts forecast that Ypf Sa will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YPF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,134 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,882,000 after purchasing an additional 31,978 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YPF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,046,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of YPF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of YPF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 247,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YPF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

