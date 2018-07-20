Yelp Inc (YELP) Shares Sold by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,600 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the quarter. Yelp accounts for about 0.4% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Aegis lowered Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yelp from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yelp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

YELP opened at $39.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.00, a PEG ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.14. Yelp Inc has a 1 year low of $31.15 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The local business review company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.17 million. Yelp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $265,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $493,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,725,029.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,445 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.