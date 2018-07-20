Xperi (XPER) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Xperi traded up $0.05, reaching $16.70, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 5,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.65 million, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.54. Xperi has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Xperi by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Xperi by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Xperi by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

