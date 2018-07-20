Xencor (XNCR) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.40

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.40 and last traded at $42.66, with a volume of 7699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.58.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Nomura dropped their target price on Xencor to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.16). Xencor had a negative net margin of 137.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. research analysts anticipate that Xencor Inc will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $2,025,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 26,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $1,093,534.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,027 shares of company stock valued at $17,515,377 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor in the first quarter worth $115,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Xencor by 449.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xencor in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor in the first quarter worth $231,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

