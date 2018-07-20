Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Purchases Shares of 6,500 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.01 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. equities analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen George Dilly sold 61,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $1,996,246.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 376,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,593.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 3,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $108,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 364,493 shares of company stock valued at $11,580,119. 24.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

