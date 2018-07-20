Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Purchases New Holdings in Lydall, Inc. (LDL)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lydall by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,200,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,187,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lydall by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,884,000 after acquiring an additional 24,754 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lydall by 13.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 305,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,496 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lydall by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 286,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lydall by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LDL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lydall from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lydall has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Lydall opened at $45.70 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . Lydall, Inc. has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $784.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Lydall had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Lydall, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

