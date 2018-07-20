Worldpay (WP) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Worldpay (NYSE:WP) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worldpay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Worldpay from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Worldpay from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Worldpay from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.90.

Shares of Worldpay opened at $86.66 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Worldpay has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $87.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.22 million. Worldpay had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Worldpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Worldpay will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 7,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $630,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $6,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth about $1,259,235,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth about $709,395,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth about $470,214,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth about $390,281,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth about $367,585,000.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

