World Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 19,641 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 24,573 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 7,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $592,823.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $2,469,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 417,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,459,293.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,709 shares of company stock worth $20,014,469. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

ICE stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $76.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

