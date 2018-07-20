World Asset Management Inc Acquires 890 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 39,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $186.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.65.

ITW opened at $145.46 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.07 and a twelve month high of $179.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.