World Acceptance (WRLD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Acceptance from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of World Acceptance to $87.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. World Acceptance has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.25.

World Acceptance traded up $2.30, hitting $122.61, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.72. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $71.02 and a 12 month high of $125.13. The company has a current ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 13.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $151.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.04 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. research analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

