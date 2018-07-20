Workday Inc (WDAY) COO Sells $665,367.18 in Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO James Bozzini sold 4,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $665,367.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WDAY opened at $132.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.71 and a beta of 1.83. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $95.35 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.66 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Workday to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Workday from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Workday from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Workday by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

