WNS (WNS) Issues Earnings Results

WNS (NYSE:WNS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WNS had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WNS updated its FY19 guidance to $2.23-2.42 EPS.

Shares of WNS opened at $51.04 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. WNS has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

A number of research firms have commented on WNS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Barrington Research set a $57.00 price objective on shares of WNS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WNS to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

