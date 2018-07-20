Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Holdings Trimmed by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 2.03% of Winnebago Industries worth $26,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $2,982,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $686,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,746,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $217,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Shares of WGO stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $41.67. 41,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $58.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $562.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.59 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. It operates through two segments, Motorized and Towable. The company manufactures motorhomes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings used primarily as temporary living quarters during vacation and camping trips, or to support various other lifestyles under the Winnebago brand.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.