Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Holdings Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,782,000 after purchasing an additional 401,814 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 806,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,309,000 after purchasing an additional 294,495 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 858.2% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 268,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 240,669 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 261,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 183,343 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

NYSE:WGO opened at $42.75 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.82.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $562.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.94%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. It operates through two segments, Motorized and Towable. The company manufactures motorhomes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings used primarily as temporary living quarters during vacation and camping trips, or to support various other lifestyles under the Winnebago brand.

