Winmark (WINA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter.

Winmark stock opened at $146.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Winmark has a 52-week low of $121.55 and a 52-week high of $153.70. The firm has a market cap of $559.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, insider Steven Murphy sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total transaction of $185,077.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,375 shares in the company, valued at $183,741.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven C. Zola sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $469,681.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,335.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,146 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

