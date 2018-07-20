Wink Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (WINK)

Wink (CURRENCY:WINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Wink has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.00 worth of Wink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last week, Wink has traded up 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00074043 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00016575 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000535 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000679 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000239 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Wink

Wink is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. Wink’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling Wink

Wink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wink using one of the exchanges listed above.

