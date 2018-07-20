Windstream (WIN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.60

Shares of Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 75515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Several brokerages have commented on WIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Windstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Windstream from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Windstream from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Windstream from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.62.

The firm has a market cap of $172.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Windstream had a negative net margin of 35.79% and a negative return on equity of 191.89%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Windstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Windstream Holdings Inc will post -11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stoltz sold 29,734 shares of Windstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $46,979.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,212 shares in the company, valued at $215,214.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Windstream by 133.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 197,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 112,870 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Windstream by 127.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 50,491 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Windstream by 981.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 179,116 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Windstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Windstream by 1,151.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,228,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,564 shares in the last quarter.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

