Willis Lease Finance Co. (WLFC) CEO Charles F. Iv Willis Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CEO Charles F. Iv Willis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $28,395.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,083,792.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Willis Lease Finance traded up $0.10, reaching $31.80, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,838. The company has a market cap of $203.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $36.70.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.89 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 23.42%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 46,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, and aircraft worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

Further Reading: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.