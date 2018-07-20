Wi Coin (WIC) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Wi Coin (CURRENCY:WIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, Wi Coin has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. One Wi Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Wi Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $15.00 worth of Wi Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013749 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013110 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000473 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00448917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00164573 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023270 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014291 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Wi Coin Profile

Wi Coin’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. Wi Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Wi Coin’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto . The official website for Wi Coin is www.cryptowi.com

Buying and Selling Wi Coin

Wi Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wi Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wi Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wi Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

