Whittier Trust Co. Sells 152,767 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152,767 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.8% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded up $0.62, hitting $43.96, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,383,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,016,750. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $52.08.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.2899 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.