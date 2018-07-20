Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $4.77 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 1,109.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,234 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1,150.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,314,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969,891 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 167.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,159,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,091 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,794,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 299,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF traded up $0.02, hitting $27.41, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,693. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.1273 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

