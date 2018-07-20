Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.68 Million Position in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,393 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in American Water Works by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,734,000 after buying an additional 25,245 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,999,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,721,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,430,000 after purchasing an additional 88,082 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 140.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,234,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 720,775 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,073,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,167,000 after purchasing an additional 37,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works traded down $1.05, hitting $87.48, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,097. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.16. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $92.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.63 to $80.15 in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.68.

In other news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $233,761.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 16,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,734.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

