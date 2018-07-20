Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 4,521.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,795 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,345 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of VMware to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $153.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

VMW stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $151.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,372. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.76 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $1,328,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 307,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,886,314.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $1,110,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,739 shares of company stock valued at $20,296,229. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.