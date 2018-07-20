Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 52.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,066 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF traded down $0.26, reaching $84.59, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,629. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.84 and a fifty-two week high of $90.93.

