Whittier Trust Co. Has $5.12 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,505 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 168.7% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,917. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $87.88 and a 1 year high of $98.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $0.6306 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

