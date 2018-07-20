Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 25,463 Shares of Novartis AG (NVS)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 36.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,463 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7,590.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 249,502 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 67,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis traded up $1.52, reaching $82.32, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 120,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,700. The company has a market capitalization of $187.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $94.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

In related news, major shareholder Institutes For Biomed Novartis acquired 766,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $11,499,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

