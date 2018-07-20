Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.33

Media headlines about Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) have been trending positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.894584218173 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust traded up $0.24, reaching $4.56, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,104. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on acquiring and managing income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

