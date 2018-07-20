Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Westport Fuel Systems has signed an agreement to divest CNG business, Cherasco to Spam S.p.A. to streamline its product offerings and focus more on providing alternative-fuel vehicle components. Also, selling non-core assets will strengthen its balance sheet. Further, the company frequently launches new products to boost sales. Moreover, it has strategic relationships with leading automotive manufacturers, enabling it to utilize its collaborators’ manufacturing plants, supply chains, back office systems, and distribution and sales networks. However, declining CWI revenues and fluctuations in exchange rates are concerns for the company. In the last six months, shares of Westport Fuel Systems have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

WPRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen set a $3.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT opened at $2.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.99.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.67 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 478.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 450,845 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 697,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 267,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc Joint Venture segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) components and systems, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, and filters, as well as bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles, including original engine manufacture (OEM), delayed OEM, and aftermarket segments.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.