Westpac Banking Corp Sells 18,147 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (HLT)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,147 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock were worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. TLP Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 1,118.4% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

HLT stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $88.11.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

