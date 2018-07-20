Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139,693 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.33% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 486,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,752,000 after buying an additional 66,545 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 118,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,123,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,218,000 after buying an additional 29,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

DOC stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.46. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.70 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 1.75%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

