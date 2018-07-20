Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd (HIO) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd (NYSE:HIO) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd earned a daily sentiment score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the closed-end fund an impact score of 46.4742512440133 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of HIO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 179,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,615. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $5.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks high current income. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective. It invests, under normal market conditions, approximately 80% of its net assets in high-yield securities and over 20% in common stock equivalents, including options, warrants and rights.

