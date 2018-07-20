Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.21 Million Position in Materialise NV (MTLS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Materialise worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.
MTLS opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Materialise NV has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $16.50.
Materialise Company Profile
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
