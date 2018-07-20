Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.21 Million Position in Materialise NV (MTLS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Materialise worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

MTLS opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Materialise NV has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

MTLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

