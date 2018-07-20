Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holdings Boosted by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises approximately 2.8% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 50,957,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,311,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,705,000 after buying an additional 584,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,213,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,018,000 after buying an additional 722,334 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,024,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,015,000 after buying an additional 6,017,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,850,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,951,000 after buying an additional 1,732,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Macquarie raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,400,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co opened at $56.33 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $275.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $49.27 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

