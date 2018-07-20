Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Colgate-Palmolive (CL) to Hold

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive opened at $65.75 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $77.91. The firm has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,486.69% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Vice Chairman Franck J. Moison sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $4,940,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $1,275,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,579 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,283 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

