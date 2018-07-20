Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Allegion (ALLE) Price Target to $96.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.40.

Shares of Allegion opened at $78.68 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Allegion has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $613.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.47 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 102.62% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Allegion will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 8.5% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 30,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 158,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 9.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 772,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,792,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 55.0% during the second quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

