Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Common Stock (ERC) Holdings Lessened by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Common Stock (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,863 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 2.50% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Common Stock worth $13,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ERC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Common Stock by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 123,507 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Common Stock by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 101,306 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Common Stock by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 80,225 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Common Stock by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 17,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Common Stock opened at $12.49 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Common Stock has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $13.65.

Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income consistent with limiting its overall exposure to domestic interest rate risk. The Fund’s portfolio includes agency securities, asset-backed securities, common stocks, corporate bonds and notes, foreign corporate bonds and notes, foreign government bonds, loans, municipal obligations, non-agency mortgage-backed securities and short-term investments.

