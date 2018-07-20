Welch & Forbes LLC Buys New Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 22.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 24.6% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 16,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 14.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 77,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management opened at $82.65 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.48 and a 52-week high of $89.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 14.06%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Waste Management from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.89.

In related news, SVP Barry H. Caldwell sold 10,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $910,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $33,787.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,679.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

