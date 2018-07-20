Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires Shares of 4,843 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,615,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 388,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $46.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.82% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.81%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

In related news, insider Gary D. Labovich sold 18,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $746,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 60,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $2,781,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,600 shares of company stock worth $16,416,542. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

