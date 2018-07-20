Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for John Bean Technologies (JBT)

John Bean Technologies (NYSE: JBT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/19/2018 – John Bean Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/17/2018 – John Bean Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “JBT Corporation is a leading global solutions provider to the food processing and air transportation industries. The Company designs, manufactures, tests and services technologically sophisticated systems and products for regional and multi-national industrial food processing customers through its JBT FoodTech segment and for domestic and international air transportation customers through its JBT AeroTech segments. JBT Corporation employs approximately 3,100 people and operates 16 manufacturing facilities in 10 countries. “

7/10/2018 – John Bean Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “JBT Corporation is a leading global solutions provider to the food processing and air transportation industries. The Company designs, manufactures, tests and services technologically sophisticated systems and products for regional and multi-national industrial food processing customers through its JBT FoodTech segment and for domestic and international air transportation customers through its JBT AeroTech segments. JBT Corporation employs approximately 3,100 people and operates 16 manufacturing facilities in 10 countries. “

7/4/2018 – John Bean Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “JBT Corporation is a leading global solutions provider to the food processing and air transportation industries. The Company designs, manufactures, tests and services technologically sophisticated systems and products for regional and multi-national industrial food processing customers through its JBT FoodTech segment and for domestic and international air transportation customers through its JBT AeroTech segments. JBT Corporation employs approximately 3,100 people and operates 16 manufacturing facilities in 10 countries. “

7/2/2018 – John Bean Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/2/2018 – John Bean Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $94.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $84.81 and a 12-month high of $122.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Get John Bean Technologies Corp alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $409.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Polly B. Kawalek purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.44 per share, with a total value of $25,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,355.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Brian A. Deck purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.92 per share, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 49,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,626.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 56,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.