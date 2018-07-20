Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for EMC Insurance Group (EMCI)

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ: EMCI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/13/2018 – EMC Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sandler O’Neill. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2018 – EMC Insurance Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/2/2018 – EMC Insurance Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

6/30/2018 – EMC Insurance Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/22/2018 – EMC Insurance Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/20/2018 – EMC Insurance Group was upgraded by analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/29/2018 – EMC Insurance Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

5/24/2018 – EMC Insurance Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of EMCI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.32. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,261. EMC Insurance Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $611.13 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). EMC Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $168.77 million for the quarter. analysts expect that EMC Insurance Group Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa Anne Simonetta sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $38,736.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at $198,084.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Elizabeth A. Nigut sold 1,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $34,556.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,446 shares in the company, valued at $114,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZPR Investment Management increased its position in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. ZPR Investment Management now owns 9,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMC Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

EMC Insurance Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment underwrites commercial and personal lines of insurance products.

