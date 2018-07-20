Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.80.

Shares of Albireo Pharma traded down $0.05, reaching $32.50, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat. 580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,571. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $392.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($3.90). The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 million. analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, COO Jan Mattsson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $806,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,535.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 134,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 43,917 shares in the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 109,017 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

