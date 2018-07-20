Wedbush Increases Under Armour Inc Class A (UAA) Price Target to $18.00

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential downside of 18.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UAA. ValuEngine cut shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour Inc Class A presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

UAA stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.32, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Under Armour Inc Class A has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $24.69.

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.05. Under Armour Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Under Armour Inc Class A’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour Inc Class A will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Patrik Frisk acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey Sanders sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $119,578.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,207,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 69,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 28,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 314,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 122,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,226,000 after purchasing an additional 56,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour Inc Class A

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

