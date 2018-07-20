Webster Financial Co. (WBS) Receives $61.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBS. Barclays raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

Webster Financial traded down $0.25, reaching $67.07, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 27,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,847. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $67.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Webster Financial news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $244,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joel S. Becker sold 7,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $455,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,304 shares of company stock worth $1,295,587. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

