Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $7.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.0% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 388,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF opened at $155.51 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $127.70 and a one year high of $156.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

